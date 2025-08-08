Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average of $209.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

