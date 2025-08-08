Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

Shares of ALA opened at C$41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

