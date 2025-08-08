Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of AAPL opened at $220.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.17.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

