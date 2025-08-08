Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.