Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,967,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 131.87%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

