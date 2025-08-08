Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $3,335,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

