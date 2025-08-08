Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

