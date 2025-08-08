Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,615 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -290.91%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

