Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 12,846 Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SERV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 544,537 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $59,211.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,419,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,287.84. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,206.75. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,082 shares of company stock valued at $550,477. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $603.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

