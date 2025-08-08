Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 61,000 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $2.22 to $2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.63 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

