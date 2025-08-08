Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $661,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,096.60. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,441. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $15.95 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

