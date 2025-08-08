Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $145,000 in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 1,722.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

