Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $72,000 in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.41. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Digital Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.