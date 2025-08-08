Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $103,000 Investment in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KULR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 23,476.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 296,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,247,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of KULR stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.12.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

