Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,351,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

