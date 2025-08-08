Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,500 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $134,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

PDM opened at $7.64 on Friday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

