Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QXO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QXO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

QXO Trading Up 1.3%

QXO opened at $19.40 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

