Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,840 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

