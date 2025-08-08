Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 513 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.11 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.88, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

