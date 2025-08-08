Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $131,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 807,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after buying an additional 796,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 662,827 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 185.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 236,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of LBTYK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
