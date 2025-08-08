Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $139,000 Position in INVMUN INCOM (NYSE:OIA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in INVMUN INCOM (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in INVMUN INCOM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of INVMUN INCOM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in INVMUN INCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in INVMUN INCOM in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in INVMUN INCOM by 24.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. INVMUN INCOM has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

