Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $45,000 Position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

NMG opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.74. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.