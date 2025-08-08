Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.
Ready Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital
Ready Capital Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.