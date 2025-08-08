Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

