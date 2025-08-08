Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 550,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,800,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 65.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.