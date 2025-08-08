Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 358.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 384.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Atkore by 29.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

