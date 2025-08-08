Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,064 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.1%

DIVB opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $917.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

