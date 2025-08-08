Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,076,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.57 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

