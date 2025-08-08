Ballentine Partners LLC Has $50.91 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

