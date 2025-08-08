Barclays Boosts Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Price Target to $62.00

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

HNGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

HNGE opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19. Hinge Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $108,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

