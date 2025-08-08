Barclays Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $320.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner has a one year low of $228.90 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gartner by 804.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.