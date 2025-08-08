Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Stock

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KAR. Bank of America increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

OPENLANE Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:KAR opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OPENLANE by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 166,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $7,007,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OPENLANE by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPENLANE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

