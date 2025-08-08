Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,797,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,988 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

