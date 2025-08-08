Benchmark Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $444.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $375.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $413.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.11. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $6,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

