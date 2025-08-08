Best Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and sale of motor vehicles, as well as related components and services. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is shaped by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation (for example, electric and autonomous vehicles), commodity costs and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 83,148,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,982,766. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,187,406. The company has a market cap of $992.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $191.48 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,732. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $942.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $805.06 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $982.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.78. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.55. 8,012,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,152,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Articles