Best Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Monster Beverage are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household items that supermarkets and grocery stores keep on hand for sale. They encompass both perishable and non-perishable products and are tracked closely to balance customer demand, minimize waste and maintain optimal shelf availability. Effective management of grocery stocks ensures timely replenishment, fresh offerings and smooth supply-chain operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 30,315,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,261,467. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $26.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $970.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $980.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $809.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.38. 12,161,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $825.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.10. 2,401,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,380. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $425.60 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.81.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. 6,541,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,768. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

