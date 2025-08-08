Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, Alphabet, Astera Labs, Oracle, and Accenture are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that build, maintain and operate the physical systems—such as roads, bridges, utilities and communications networks—needed for an economy to run. These companies (including construction firms, utility providers and engineering contractors) often benefit from steady demand and long-term public-sector contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,358,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,506,047. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.80.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.52 on Wednesday, hitting $302.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,654,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $306.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $196.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,797,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,942,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97.

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $39.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.37. 15,560,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.39. 6,245,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,044,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.86. 5,976,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52-week low of $244.00 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

