BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.56.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

