Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company's revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

