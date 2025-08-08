Brokers Offer Predictions for GTM Q3 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $148,468.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,813.85. This trade represents a 26.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $359,478. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

