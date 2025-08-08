Brokers Set Expectations for PLTR Q3 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

