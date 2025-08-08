BTIG Research Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $60.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:INSW opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.06 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,816.02. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,230.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,930. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

