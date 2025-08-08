Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $32.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE EPC opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 327.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 40,429 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.