Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

NYSE TOST opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 216,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

