Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Krystal Biotech FY2025 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

