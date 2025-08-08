Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celestica by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,601,000 after acquiring an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Celestica by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after buying an additional 1,433,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,229,000 after acquiring an additional 377,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $200.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $214.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

