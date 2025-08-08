Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oklo were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $2,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oklo by 446.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 135,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.