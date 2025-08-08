Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 455 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

