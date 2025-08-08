Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.03 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NU were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,598 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC increased its position in NU by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,525,000 after buying an additional 4,575,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,378,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,557,000 after buying an additional 1,417,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NU by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,232,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,247,000 after buying an additional 5,084,960 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. increased its position in NU by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 15,942,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,251,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NU opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

