Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.09 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illumina by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 54,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 2,057.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $71,855,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $50,577,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Illumina Trading Up 1.1%

ILMN opened at $95.50 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

