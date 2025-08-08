Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 113,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 464,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 272,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

